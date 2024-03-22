Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

