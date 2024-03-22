Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given New $35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Embraer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Embraer

Embraer Stock Up 6.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Shares of ERJ traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 1,558,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,093. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.