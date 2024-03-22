Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.4%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $764.01 and last traded at $769.45. 372,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,296,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $772.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $731.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $717.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

