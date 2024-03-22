Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $514.36. 151,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $519.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

