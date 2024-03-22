Elementis (LON:ELM) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
