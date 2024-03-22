Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,325 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after buying an additional 301,194 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. 287,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,558. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average of $132.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.67 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,177,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.