EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $17.40. EHang shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 307,571 shares changing hands.

EHang Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of EHang

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EHang by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 60.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in EHang during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

