Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of EW opened at $94.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,709,000 after buying an additional 729,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

