Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $21,323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 302,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 292,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $3,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $31.87 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

