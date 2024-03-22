Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

MDYV opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $75.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

