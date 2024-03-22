Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

VMC stock opened at $275.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.