Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $345.96 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.32 and a one year high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.25 and its 200 day moving average is $304.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

