Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,723,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMD opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

