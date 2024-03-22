Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,366 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $465,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 47.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 88.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 314,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUI opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

