Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $184.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

