Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $237,367,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,061,000 after buying an additional 578,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,610,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $395.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.42 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

