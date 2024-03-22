Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

