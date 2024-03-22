Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.26 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 655.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,574 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 475,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.27 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

