Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.97 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $235.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

