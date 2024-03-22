Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider Joanna Santinon Buys 20,000 Shares

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Joanna Santinon bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £31,600 ($40,229.15).

Shares of EGL stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 161 ($2.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 144.03 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 223 ($2.84). The company has a market capitalization of £185.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15,950.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80,000.00%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

