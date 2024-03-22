EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR) Insider Purchases A$13,059.75 in Stock

EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Evans purchased 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$13,059.75 ($8,591.94).

Bronwyn Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EBR Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Bronwyn Evans bought 22,033 shares of EBR Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,868.76 ($11,755.77).

EBR Systems Price Performance

EBR Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EBR Systems, Inc develops implantable systems for wireless tissue stimulation. The company offers WiSE cardiac resynchronization therapy system that uses a proprietary wireless technology to deliver pacing stimulation directly to the inside of the left ventricle of the heart. Its products are used to eliminate lead complications, such as placement difficulty, unintended nerve stimulation, dislodgement, extraction, and repositioning.

Receive News & Ratings for EBR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.