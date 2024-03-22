eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 79,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in eBay by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

eBay Stock Down 1.1 %

eBay stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 5,062,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

