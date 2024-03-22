Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $770.61. 1,976,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,231. The company has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $720.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

