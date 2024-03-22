Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.92

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.92 and last traded at $144.63, with a volume of 9891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.