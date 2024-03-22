Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE BROS opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,186.33 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,733,513 shares of company stock worth $284,133,561. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

