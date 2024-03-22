Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Marie-Anne Tawil Sells 5,014 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total transaction of C$46,078.66.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE DPM traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,720. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

