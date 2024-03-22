DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.92. 236,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 313,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 0.5 %

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

