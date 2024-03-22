Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 223,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,761,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Doximity Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

