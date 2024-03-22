Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.80 Per Share

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Shares of DWL opened at GBX 82.64 ($1.05) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.30. Dowlais Group has a 12-month low of GBX 79.98 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1,662.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 167,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($172,393.37). 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Stories

