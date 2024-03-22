Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s previous close.

Dowlais Group Stock Up 0.4 %

DWL stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 81.50 ($1.04). The company had a trading volume of 4,133,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.18. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of GBX 79.98 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,630.00.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dowlais Group

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 167,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £135,414.99 ($172,393.37). Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.