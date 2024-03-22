Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Douglas Emmett traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.41. 862,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,018,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.
The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.31%.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
