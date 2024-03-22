Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Douglas Emmett traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.41. 862,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,018,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 105,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.31%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.