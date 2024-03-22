Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.6 million.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 1.8 %

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $534.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.