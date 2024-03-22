Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.41

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 27128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 311,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.