Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $595,800,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

