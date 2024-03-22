Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Increased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 479.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

