Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $127.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

