Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,616 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 8.71% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,774,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $4,149,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $2,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $1,573,000.

Get Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF alerts:

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

HCMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.92. 43,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,627. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.