Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 4.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.65 and last traded at $73.03. 365,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,494,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

