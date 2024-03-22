Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.65

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.65 and last traded at $105.55, with a volume of 116048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,966.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

