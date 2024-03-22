Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) VP Jere W. Thompson III Sells 2,675 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $194.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.84 and a 1 year high of $195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FANG

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.