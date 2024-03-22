Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Teresa L. Dick Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.84 and a 12 month high of $195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.