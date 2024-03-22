Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Dexus Convenience Retail REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
