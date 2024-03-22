DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,274,541,000 after acquiring an additional 557,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after buying an additional 91,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.1 %

DXCM opened at $133.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

