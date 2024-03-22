Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,470,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

