Desjardins Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOU. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.65.

TOU traded down C$0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching C$59.36. 476,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,531. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.48 per share, with a total value of C$84,720.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,159. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

