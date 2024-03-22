Desjardins Cuts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

SDE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDE

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

TSE SDE traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.64. The company had a trading volume of 90,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The company has a market cap of C$630.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.49.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. The business had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.