Dero Market Cap Hits $78.49 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00008623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $78.49 million and approximately $75,545.96 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,593.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.89 or 0.00646123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00130260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00211155 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00121855 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

