Dero (DERO) Price Hits $5.40 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for $5.40 or 0.00008412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $77.29 million and $78,363.69 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,199.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.00634217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00128733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00045907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00211507 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00055747 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00120177 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.