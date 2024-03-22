Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading 25% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 624,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 442,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.
