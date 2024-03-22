Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Mizuho

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of DK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 107,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05 and a beta of 1.31. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $135,738. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

